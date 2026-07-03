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Home / India / Ayush research body launches initiative to promote scientific writing among PG scholars in Ayurveda

Ayush research body launches initiative to promote scientific writing among PG scholars in Ayurveda

The initiative seeks to enhance scientific writing and publication skills through structured, institution-based workshops

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:35 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The Executive Committee also launched the CCRAS digital ecosystem dashboard, an integrated platform showcasing the council’s web-based and digital resources.
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In its fifth Executive Committee meeting, the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), the apex research body under the Ministry of Ayush launched the Expression of Interest (EoI) for CCRAS PRAYATNA 2026–27, its flagship initiative to promote scientific writing among postgraduate and PhD scholars in Ayurveda.

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The initiative seeks to enhance scientific writing and publication skills through structured, institution-based workshops, thereby nurturing a robust research culture and equipping young Ayurveda researchers with essential scientific communication skills.

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The Executive Committee also launched the CCRAS digital ecosystem dashboard, an integrated platform showcasing the council’s web-based and digital resources.

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A textbook on Research Methodology, developed under the Ayurved Prabodhini Granthamala series, was unveiled during the meeting. Authored by 50 research scientists and faculty members, the textbook has been prepared in accordance with the Outcome-Based Dynamic Curriculum prescribed by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) for postgraduate and doctoral Ayush education. The publication is expected to strengthen research methodology, scientific thinking and evidence-based research competencies among MD, MS and PhD scholars.

Prof (Vaidya) Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS and Member Secretary of the Executive Committee, presented the agenda of the meeting and highlighted the Council’s major achievements.

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Acharya said, “CCRAS remains committed to building a globally respected, evidence-based Ayurveda research ecosystem. The Council’s achievements in scientific research, institutional excellence, digital transformation, international collaborations and capacity building reflect our unwavering commitment to advancing Ayurveda through innovation, quality and scientific validation.”

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