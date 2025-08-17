DT
Home / India / B Tech student at private university in Greater Noida hangs self in hostel room         

In his suicide note, Shivam Dey holds no one responsible for his death and requests the university to refund the fees to his parents
PTI
Noida, Updated At : 11:39 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
A second-year engineering student at a private university in Greater Noida allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his hostel room, police said on Sunday.

In his suicide note, Shivam Dey held no one responsible for his death and requested the university to refund the fees to his parents. The student mentioned that he was unable to bear the pressure of studies, they said.

A native of Purnia in Bihar's Madhubani, Shivam was pursuing B Tech in Computer Science from Sharda University in Greater Noida. He was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday night, they said.

According to the family, the 24-year-old student went back to college on August 2 after returning from a family trip to Vaishno Devi.

Kartik Dey, the student's father, claimed that he was normal when he was at home and showed no signs of distress. Shivam was an only son. His father works in a private company and mother is a housewife.

The Knowledge Park police said a memo from a private hospital was received on August 15 that a 24-year-old student was found hanging in HRM Hostel.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered, they said.

A spokesperson of the Sharda University said the university has expressed condolences to student's family and confirmed that the fees would be refunded and all necessary support given to them.

Shivam Day enrolled in the B Tech computer science programme in 2022. He completed his first year, but after that he struggled in his second year and failed to meet the minimum grade requirement of a 5.0 CGPA to progress to the third year, the spokesperson said.

"His mentor remained in his touch to support him and encouraged him to participate in internships and other academic programmes," he said, adding that Shivam was also given opportunities to improve his performance.

