BA.2.86 variant can enter cells and infect lungs, suggest studies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

Researchers from Ohio State University have discovered that BA.2.86, an Omicron subvariant, can enter human cells more efficiently and infect lungs. The researchers used BA.2.86 pseudovirus — a lab-created version that isn’t infectious. They also stated that this variant of Omicron is not as immune evasive as the XBB.1.5 variant of Covid which was dominant till later 2023. The BA.2.86 variant is the ancestor of the currently dominating JN.1 variant. In November 2023, the WHO declared BA.2.86 as a variant of interest.

The findings also coincided with the reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that stated BA.2.86 had been causing a spike in the Covid cases in 2023 in countries like the US, Israel and Denmark. In December, BA.2.86 sub-lineage JN.1 gained ground in the US, responsible for higher cases in December 2023.

First detected in July in Europe and the Middle East, BA.2.86 and its sublineages have since been spreading with increasing frequency in different parts of the world.