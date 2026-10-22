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Home / India / Baby girl killed for crying at night; mother held after 3-year probe in Keralam

Baby girl killed for crying at night; mother held after 3-year probe in Keralam

The child's body was found in a grass-covered marsh at Valanjavattom

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PTI
Pathanamthitta (Keralam), Updated At : 09:29 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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One night in August 2023, the baby began crying while sleeping. Sivan allegedly lost his temper and pressed the child's neck, killing her. Pic: iStock
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An eight-month-old girl was allegedly killed by a man who became angry when she cried at night, and her body was dumped in a marsh in this district in August 2023, police said.

Nearly three years after the incident, police have arrested the child's mother, Manju (38), the third accused in the case.

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A special investigation team led by Thiruvalla Deputy Superintendent of Police P R Santhosh arrested her following a prolonged probe, officials said here on Wednesday.

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The child's body was found in a grass-covered marsh at Valanjavattom, within the Pulikeezh police station limits, around 6 pm on August 12, 2023.

According to police, Manju had left her husband, Esakki, following a dispute in 2023 and travelled to Alappuzha with her infant daughter.

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While she was sitting at a shop in Kalarkode, a man named Sivan, described by police as a nomad, approached her and offered to look after both of them.

Manju then went with Sivan to Changanassery, where they stayed with the baby on a shop verandah.

One night in August 2023, the baby began crying while sleeping. Sivan allegedly lost his temper and pressed the child's neck, killing her, police said.

In an attempt to dispose of the body, Sivan and Manju called his younger brother, Shakthi.

The three allegedly transported the body on a scooter brought by Shakthi and dumped it in the marsh at Valanjavattom before leaving the place.

The case came to light after Manju returned to her colony in Palakkad without the child.

She was a resident of Chemmanathodu Scheduled Tribe Colony near Meenkara Dam, under the Meenakshipuram police station limits, where she also worked as a colony promoter.

When the local colony promoter questioned her about the missing baby, Manju allegedly failed to give a clear explanation.

The promoter then informed the Meenakshipuram police, who questioned her and uncovered details of the alleged murder.

During questioning at the Meenakshipuram police station, Manju reportedly confessed to the crime.

A special police team later took her into custody and brought her to the Pulikeezh police station for further questioning.

Police have launched an intensive search for Sivan and Shakthi, the first and second accused in the case, respectively, under the direction of Pathanamthitta District Police Chief R Anand, IPS.

Manju, the third accused, was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

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