Baby orangutan rescued in India repatriated to Indonesia

A baby orangutan of Sumatran origin, rescued in India in 2024, was repatriated to Indonesia on Monday following coordinated efforts by wildlife authorities and CITES Management Authorities of both countries, the Indian Embassy said.

The orangutan was repatriated from Gujarat and arrived at Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, where officials from the Consulate General of India attended a reception organised by Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry.

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Since its rescue, the animal has received veterinary care and appropriate habitat facilities from Indian wildlife authorities.

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According to a statement issued by the Indian mission in Jakarta, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Management Authorities of India and Indonesia coordinated its repatriation in accordance with applicable requirements and protocols.

As a special gesture, the Indian government waived recovery of all costs incurred for the orangutan's care and maintenance before its repatriation, it said.

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The successful repatriation reflects the close bilateral ties between India and Indonesia and their shared commitment to protecting endangered species, the Indian mission said.

Meanwhile, efforts to repatriate five young orangutans rescued in Odisha in September are also underway, subject to confirmation of their species and origin and completion of necessary procedures.

The Indian Embassy is also facilitating a visit by Indonesian wildlife experts from the country's Ministry of Forestry to India in November this year to assist with the process.

The five rescued animals are currently being cared for at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, where they are receiving veterinary care.