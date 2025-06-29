DT
Home / India / 'Bailamos' singer Enrique Iglesias adds second Mumbai concert due to high demand

'Bailamos' singer Enrique Iglesias adds second Mumbai concert due to high demand

The Spanish singer will now have another show on October 29, prior to his previously announced concert on October 30
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:00 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias. Photo: Instagram/enriqueiglesias
Popular Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, who is returning to perform in India after 13 years, has added second show in Mumbai following the high demand.

Iglesias will now have another show on October 29, prior to his previously announced concert, which will take place on October 30. Both the performances will be held at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The event is produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live, according to a press release.

The "Bailamos" singer said he missed performing in the country.

"I've missed performing in India, the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can't wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show," he said in a statement.

The 50-year-old singer previously visited India in 2012 for a tour, where he covered three cities — Delhi, Pune and Bangalore.

Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director, EVA Live, said the response to Mumbai show has been "phenomenal and truly historic".

"The response to Enrique Iglesias's first Mumbai show has been nothing short of phenomenal and truly historic. The sheer speed at which tickets were snapped up is a testament to his immense and unwavering appeal in India, confirming the unparalleled excitement for his return.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to accommodate more of his devoted fans by adding a second date, ensuring that even more individuals have the opportunity to experience what promises to be an unforgettable, world-class musical spectacle," he added.

General ticket sales will begin on June 29.


