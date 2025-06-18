DT
PT
Bali-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi due to volcanic eruption in Indonesia

Bali-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi due to volcanic eruption in Indonesia

The flight returns to Delhi due to eruption reports near destination airport Bali    
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:42 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
Air India flight AI2145 on June 18 from Delhi to Bali was advised to air return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption
Volcanic eruption near Bali Airport in Indonesia forced Air India to divert mid-way the Delhi-Bali flight back to the national capital on Wednesday, the airline said in a statement.

The flight safely landed in Delhi and all passengers have been disembarked, Air India said in the statement.

"Air India flight AI2145 on June 18 from Delhi to Bali was advised to return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption near destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety," it said.

Passengers have been provided with hotel accommodation, Air India said, adding that full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling have been offered to the passengers.


