Balkrishna tenders unqualified apology

New Delhi, March 21

Slapped with a contempt notice, Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna has tendered an unqualified apology to the Supreme Court over alleged misleading advertisements.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, Balkrishna – Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director and a close aide of Yog Guru Baba Ramdev – said he regretted the company’s advertisement containing the “offending sentences” and assured that such advertisements would not be issued in future.

Through his affidavit, Balkrishna tendered an unqualified apology to the top court for breach of the statement recorded in the November 21, 2023 order the court.

"The deponent regrets that the advertisement in question, which was meant to contain only general statements, inadvertently included the offending sentences. The same was bona-fide and added to the routine course by the media department of the Respondent No. 5 Company. The personnel of the media department of the Respondent No. 5 Company were not cognizant of the order dated November 21, 2023," the affidavit read.

Taking strong exception to Patanjali Ayurved’s failure to respond to a contempt notice in a case relating to the company’s advertisements, the Supreme Court on March 19 directed its co-founder Yog Guru Ramdev and Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna to appear before it on April 2.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah had said it deemed it appropriate to issue a show cause notice to Ramdev as the advertisements issued by Patanjali Ayurved, which were in the teeth of the undertaking given to the court on November 21, 2023, reflected an endorsement by him.

