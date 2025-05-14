DT
Balochistan trends online as Baloch leaders 'declare independence from Pakistan', back India

Baloch leader calls on India to allow an embassy in New Delhi, appeals to the United Nations to send peacekeeping forces
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:41 PM May 14, 2025 IST
The term ‘Republic of Balochistan’ began trending on social media platforms after Baloch leaders. X/@miryar_baloch
The term ‘Republic of Balochistan’ began trending on social media platforms after Baloch leaders, particularly Mir Yar Baloch, reportedly declared independence from Pakistan amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a series of posts on X, Mir claimed that Balochistan had declared independence from Pakistan and called on India to recognise the new republic by allowing an embassy in New Delhi. He also appealed to the United Nations to send peacekeeping forces and recognise the Democratic Republic of Balochistan.

“We have claimed our independence,” he declared, adding that Baloch fighters had launched attacks on Pakistan’s gas fields in Dera Bugti, which contains more than 100 gas wells.

He also called upon the international community and the UN to “call a meeting of all UN members to lend your support for recognition.”

“There must be a release of billions of funds for currency and passport printing,” Mir added.

He demanded the immediate withdrawal of all non-Baloch personnel from the region, including members of the Pakistani army, frontier corps, police, military intelligence, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and civil administration.

Mir announced that a transitional interim government would soon be established, promising representation for Baloch women in the cabinet.

“The control of Balochistan will soon be handed over to the new government. A state ceremony to mark the independence will be held soon. We invite head of the states of our friendly countries to attend and witness our national parade,” he said.

The announcement follows ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, which reportedly targeted terror camps in Paksitan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In another post, Mir wrote, “Hey Na-Pakistan. If you have an army, we Baloch have our army too. Baloch freedom fighters attack.”

Pakistan has not officially responded to the declaration.

