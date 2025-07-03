DT
PT
Bamboo heritage preserved for over a century in Assam's Lakhimpur district

Bamboo heritage preserved for over a century in Assam's Lakhimpur district

The artefacts, numbering nearly 60 distinct types, remain in pristine condition despite being over a hundred years old
ANI
Lakhimpur (Assam), Updated At : 02:30 PM Jul 03, 2025 IST
The collection also features decorative vases, sarais and other household items, all crafted from bamboo and cane, and preserved by the family with care.
A rare and well-preserved collection of over a hundred bamboo and cane artefacts, dating back more than a century, continues to thrive in the Boginadi area of Assam's Lakhimpur district.

The heritage belongs to the family of Ram Saikia, a resident of Germany Chuk in Boginadi, whose grandfather, Golap Chandra Saikia, is credited with creating the artefacts.

In Boginadi of Lakhimpur district, countless treasures are still preserved. This family has carefully maintained these treasures, which are over a hundred years old. Along with the garments made of bamboo, there are numerous treasures preserved, including particularly shirt pants, hats, watches, glasses, lakhuti, flower vases and sarai.

The collection includes a full bamboo attire consisting of a shirt, pants, cap, lakhuti (a hand-held accessory), mona (a shoulder bag), glasses and even a waist-mounted bamboo watch.

According to the family, these items served not only as functional attire, but also as symbols of elegance and social stature during their time.

Saikia stated that in the past, people didn't have access to expensive clothing. Those who could, dressed in a sophisticated manner to showcase their nobility. My grandfather wore this entire outfit even when visiting his in-laws. He added that among the gifts exchanged during that era were necklaces and decorative items made from cane, which were valued more than gold.

It is believed that some of the traditional garments were resistant to gunfire at that during. Some of the pieces have also been showcased at exhibitions in various locations, including Kerala, Kochi, Kolkata, Delhi and even Indonesia.

The family stated that the craftsmanship has received recognition, including the President's Award.

Showcasing the collections, Ram Shaikia said, "These items are made entirely of bamboo. My grandfather Golap Chandra Saikia made them. These have been around for more than a hundred years. I am wearing a completely bamboo cap on my head. This bamboo outfit was worn by my grandfather while roaming around. There are about 60 different items made from a combination of bamboo and other materials."

Despite the cultural and historical significance of the artefacts, Ram Saikia said they have not received any government assistance for preservation.

Expressing his hope to showcase this unique legacy to future generations, Saikia urged the government to support his efforts to establish a museum. "These are the heritage of the people of Lakhimpur. Some items are being neglected. My grandfather made over 100 items. I request the government to provide me with a museum," he said.

