Bangladesh Awami League manifesto vows stronger ties with India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

The election manifesto of Bangladesh’s ruling party Awami League has said if reelected to power, it will continue cooperation with neighbouring countries, including India, in various areas like cross-border communication, transit, energy partnership and equitable water sharing.

Revealing the manifesto, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said “this foreign policy orientation is necessary as Bangladesh aims to turn into a smart country by 2041”, reported the local media.

Specifically mentioning India-Bangladesh ties, the manifesto noted that the long-standing problem of demarcation of land boundaries and exchange of enclaves with India has been resolved. This achievement encouraged continued multilateral cooperation and friendly relations with India.

Bangladesh is also “firmly determined” to prevent the presence of militants, international terrorists and separatist groups on its territory, said the manifesto while assuring that the “Awami League government would play an important role in forming the South Asia Task Force to combat terrorism in order to root it out from the entire region”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh