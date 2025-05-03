Bangladesh has issued an official clarification following controversial remarks made by Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman on social media, in which he suggested Bangladesh should consider occupying India’s northeastern states if New Delhi retaliates against Pakistan.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that Rahman’s comments were made in a personal capacity and in no way reflect the views or policies of the government.

“The comments do not reflect the position or policies of the government of Bangladesh, and as such, the government neither endorses nor supports such rhetoric in any form or manner,” the statement read.

It further reaffirmed Bangladesh's diplomatic stance, stating, “Bangladesh remains firmly committed to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, mutual respect, and the peaceful coexistence of all nations.”

Rahman—former head of the Bangladesh Rifles (now Border Guard Bangladesh) and current chairperson of the National Independent Commission— had suggested that his country should invade and occupy all seven northeastern states of India if New Delhi attacks Pakistan in retaliation for the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.

Rahman, considered close to Bangladesh’s chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, also advocated for military cooperation with China in such a scenario.

“If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh will have to occupy seven states of northeast India. In this regard, I feel it is necessary to start discussions on joint military arrangement with China,” Rahman wrote in Bengali on Facebook.

Rahman's remarks come at a time when India and Bangladesh are trying to improve strained bilateral relations. Tensions have heightened following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s flight to India seeking asylum, along with India’s concerns over alleged targeted attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.