Bangladesh in hands of traitors: Hasina on Rahman’s birth anniv

Bangladesh former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on the occasion of ‘Father of Bangladesh’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth anniversary on Monday, alleged that today independent Bangladesh is in the hands of “traitors and anti-liberation forces”.

The ousted Bangladesh PM, who is also the daughter of Rahman, alleged Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus led a regime of making Bangladeshis “suffer”.

“Under the brutal regime of the Yunus government, people of Bangladesh are suffering,” she alleged.

In her message on Rahman’s 105th birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as National Children’s Day in Bangladesh, Hasina said, “Today, independent Bangladesh is in the hands of traitors. But even they know that Bangabandhu (Rahman) cannot be erased from the hearts of Bengalis. His ideals are eternal and indestructible. He was, he is and he will forever remain in the emotions, memories and consciousness of the Bengali people. Even after demolishing the historic house at Dhanmondi 32, they have not found peace.”