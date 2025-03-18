DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Bangladesh in hands of traitors: Hasina on Rahman’s birth anniv

Bangladesh in hands of traitors: Hasina on Rahman’s birth anniv

Bangladesh former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on the occasion of ‘Father of Bangladesh’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth anniversary on Monday, alleged that today independent Bangladesh is in the hands of “traitors and anti-liberation forces”. The ousted Bangladesh PM, who is...
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:18 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sheikh Hasina
Advertisement

Bangladesh former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on the occasion of ‘Father of Bangladesh’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth anniversary on Monday, alleged that today independent Bangladesh is in the hands of “traitors and anti-liberation forces”.

The ousted Bangladesh PM, who is also the daughter of Rahman, alleged Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus led a regime of making Bangladeshis “suffer”.

“Under the brutal regime of the Yunus government, people of Bangladesh are suffering,” she alleged.

Advertisement

In her message on Rahman’s 105th birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as National Children’s Day in Bangladesh, Hasina said, “Today, independent Bangladesh is in the hands of traitors. But even they know that Bangabandhu (Rahman) cannot be erased from the hearts of Bengalis. His ideals are eternal and indestructible. He was, he is and he will forever remain in the emotions, memories and consciousness of the Bengali people. Even after demolishing the historic house at Dhanmondi 32, they have not found peace.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper