Bangladesh MP ‘murdered’ in Kolkata, cops yet to recover body

Kolkata/Dhaka, May 22

Hours after the Bangladesh government declared on Wednesday that Awami League MP Md Anwarul Azim Anwar, who went missing from Kolkata on May 13, was “murdered” in the city, the West Bengal Police said an investigation into the case of the politician’s killing had been taken up by the state CID.

Stating that the police had “reliable inputs” that Anwar “may have been murdered”, Akhilesh Chaturvedi, IG, CID, said the police were yet to recover the victim’s body.

“We had no prior intimation of the Bangladeshi MP’s arrival. We came to know about him after his acquaintance in Kolkata, Gopal Biswas, filed a missing report on May 18,” said Chaturvedi.

“On May 20, we received input that makes us suspect that the victim may have been murdered,” he said.

Sources said the police were exploring the possibility of the body of the victim being dismembered and disposed of. “Anwar was murdered in Kolkata. Police forces of both India and Bangladesh are investigating the case,” Asaduzzaman Khan, Bangladesh Home Minister, told reporters in Dhaka this morning.

