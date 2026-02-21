DT
PT
Home / India / Bangladesh restores full visa services for Indians, signalling diplomatic thaw under Rahman

Bangladesh restores full visa services for Indians, signalling diplomatic thaw under Rahman

The services had been halted on December 22 last year after violence, threats to diplomatic facilities and attacks on missions during political turmoil in Bangladesh

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:11 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The move comes days after the swearing-in of Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, widely seen as signalling a reset in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka. Representative image/PTI file
In a significant sign of improving relations, Bangladesh has restored full visa and consular services for Indian citizens across its missions in India nearly two months after suspending them amid political unrest and diplomatic tension, official sources confirmed here on Saturday.

Officials said the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and its assistant missions have begun issuing all categories of visas — including tourist and medical — ending a freeze imposed in December following protests and security concerns around diplomatic premises.

The move comes days after the swearing-in of Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, widely seen as signalling a reset in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Diplomatic sources said both sides have begun quiet engagement to restore normal people-to-people travel, business visits and medical movement — sectors that had been severely affected by the suspension.

The services had been halted on December 22 last year after violence, threats to diplomatic facilities and attacks on missions during political turmoil in Bangladesh. With the political transition in Dhaka now complete, officials expect a thaw in ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier congratulated Rahman and expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation and mutual security, indicating a willingness on both sides to stabilise relations.

Diplomatic observers say the restoration of visas is typically the first confidence-building measure between neighbours after tension, and could pave the way for broader engagement in the coming months.


