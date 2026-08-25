In a rare political statement on Tuesday, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, who was in the late Indira Gandhi’s cabinet when Bangladesh was created, on Tuesday wondered why the neighbour India helped create was harbouring negative feelings.

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As the sole surviving member of Indira Gandhi’s cabinet, Singh said there is no such thing as gratitude in politics but Bangladesh should at least remember India's role in its creation.

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The statement came amid uncertainties over the proposed visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India and his precondition to extradite Sheikh Hasina for the visit to take place.

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“As the only living member of Shrimati Indira Gandhi's Cabinet during Bangladesh Liberation, I feel compelled to make some remarks regarding that country. To begin with, let me say that had it not been for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman there would have been no Bangladesh. When a respected Bangladeshi called on me recently, I told him frankly how shocked I was when I saw a news telecast showing some people breaking Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statue with a hammer. I said that this would be as if someone in India were to break Mahatma Gandhi's statue.”

Noting that there was no question of extraditing Hasina, Singh said, "Although there is no such thing as gratitude in politics, I do feel the government and people of Bangladesh should recall India's role in the creation of their country."

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He recalled Indira Gandhi's announcement in Parliament about the creation of Bangladesh saying it is difficult for the present generation to realise the tremendous joy India felt with the emergence of Bangladesh.

Singh said it was saddening that despite India's role in the liberation of Bangladesh the interim and the present government seem to be negative towards India.

He said whatever the faults of Sheikh Hasina may be, she is Sheikh Mujib's surviving daughter and was prime minister for 15 years.

"The question of India extraditing her, of course, does not arise as that would be against all our traditions of hospitality and protection. If she herself decides to return despite the grave danger to her life, it is her decision," he said.