Bangladesh to unveil memorial to Indian soldiers in Dec

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 26

An upcoming memorial to Indian soldiers at Ashuganj, Bangladesh, is set to open in December, coinciding with the anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The memorial will have the names of around 1,600 soldiers who laid down their lives during the war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Ashuganj is located along the India-Bangladesh border.

Lt Col Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir, a former officer of the Bangladesh Army, who was here at ceremony hosted by the Bangladesh High Commission on Thursday to give out scholarships to the families of Indian soldiers, said: “We plan to open it in December. The memorial will have names of only Indian Army soldiers who died.”

This will be the first-ever memorial to Indian troops, Colonel Zahir added. The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs in Bangladesh had initially announced June 2019 deadline to complete the memorial.

