Home / India / Bangladeshi national sent to 13-days ED custody for residing in India illegally

Seize incriminating documents, digital devices, and cash worth Rs 13.45 lakh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:38 PM Apr 16, 2025 IST
The ED alleged that Ajad was living in India without valid documents and was involved in making fraudulent Indian passports, and other documents for illegal immigrants in lieu of money. Photo: @dir_ed
A Kolkata court has remanded Ajad Mallik alias Ahammed Hossain Azad, a Bangladeshi national, to 13 days of custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following his arrest on April 15 for illegally residing in the country and allegedly making Indian passports and other official documents for illegal immigrants through fraudulent means.

The ED conducted search operations at seven locations in West Bengal on April 15 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. During the raids, officials seized incriminating documents, digital devices, and cash worth Rs 13.45 lakh. Subsequently, Azad was arrested and produced before a special court, which granted his custodial remand.

The probe had been initiated on the basis of an FIR registered under Section 14 and 14A of the Foreigners Act, 1946, against Ajad and other unidentified persons. The ED alleged that Ajad was living in India without valid documents and was involved in making fraudulent Indian passports, and other documents for illegal immigrants in lieu of money.

The probe had revealed that several bank accounts were being maintained under Ajad’s name, as well as under his proprietorship firm M/s Mallik Trading Corporation, and in the names of other accomplices, and were involved in the business of arranging fraudulently-obtained identity documents like voter ID cards, passports, and Aadhar card among others for Bangladeshi nationals, through which Proceeds of Crime (PoC) were generated and laundered.

It was further revealed that these accounts received large cash deposits from 2018 to 2024.

The investigation further revealed that Ajad’s family, including his wife Maymuna Akhter and his two sons Osama Bin Azad and Omar Faruk, reside in Bangladesh and are citizens of that country. He is believed to have frequently visited Bangladesh to meet them.

The ED also alleged that Ajad provided unauthorised currency exchange services to individuals.

