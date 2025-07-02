DT
Home / India / Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory BSF firing near Bengal border, jawan injured

The incident occurred near the Halderpara border outpost under the jurisdiction of the 32 Battalion of BSF’s South Bengal Frontier
PTI
Krishnagar (WB), Updated At : 11:36 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard along the India-Bangladesh border. PTI file
A Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and a BSF jawan injured in a face-off near the India-Bangladesh boundary in West Bengal’s Nadia district when a group of traffickers attacked the border guards, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Halderpara border outpost under the jurisdiction of the 32 Battalion of the BSF’s South Bengal Frontier.

Based on intelligence inputs about a possible gold smuggling attempt, an ambush team of BSF personnel had been deployed in the area.

According to a BSF statement, a group of four to five armed Bangladeshi smugglers was seen crossing a river and entering Indian territory.

The intruders ignored verbal warnings by the BSF and continued to advance aggressively. One round was initially fired in the air using a PAG (Pump Action Gun) to deter them, but the smugglers encircled one jawan and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

“In self-defense, and to protect him, another jawan opened fire from his INSAS rifle, hitting one of the attackers in the lower abdomen,” a BSF official said.

The injured smuggler collapsed on the spot while the remaining intruders fled back into Bangladesh in the ensuing melee.

The injured smuggler was taken to Krishnaganj Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The wounded BSF jawan was also administered first aid and referred to the same hospital for further treatment, the statement said.

An intensive post-incident search led to the recovery of four sharp-edged weapons from the site.

The body of the deceased smuggler and seized items have been handed over to Krishnaganj police, and an FIR has been lodged at the local police station.

The BSF has flagged repeated concerns about the rising number of infiltration and smuggling attempts along the border and the increasing boldness of smugglers.

“Despite repeated flagging of concerns with the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh), lack of decisive action has emboldened cross-border smugglers,” the statement said.

