Bank glitch leaves Rajasthan man baffled with Rs 1 lakh crore alert

A medical store employee in Rajasthan’s Sikar district was shocked to receive a bank message stating that Rs 1 lakh crore had been blocked in his account, police said on Saturday.

The message was later determined to be the result of a technical error, and no such amount had actually been credited to his account, they said.

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Sikar Cyber Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector Deendayal said that Sameer Khan, a resident of the Kotwali police station area, works at a medical store near the bus stand.

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Khan was recharging his mobile phone on Wednesday when he received a message stating that Rs 1 lakh crore had been blocked in his bank account.

The Rs 55,000 already deposited in his account was also put on hold.

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Alarmed, he informed the medical store owner, Dheeraj Matolia, and the two approached the cyber police station.

After investigating the matter, the police confirmed that the message was generated due to a technical glitch. Khan then contacted his bank, which also verified the error.

The hold on his Rs 55,000 was subsequently lifted, the ASI said.