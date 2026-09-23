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Home / India / Bank strike 2026: Public sector banks, RRBs to remain open on Sunday, Sept 27

Bank strike 2026: Public sector banks, RRBs to remain open on Sunday, Sept 27

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:57 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Banks to remain open on Sunday ahead of proposed 3-day nationwide strike File photo
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All public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will remain open and function normally on Sunday, September 27, as the government moved to minimise disruption to banking services ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30.

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The decision comes in view of the proposed strike by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which follows the weekend holidays on September 26 and 27. The combination could otherwise have resulted in an extended disruption to banking services, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Wednesday.

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“In order to ensure that the genuine banking needs of the public are not adversely affected for an extended period, all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will function normally on Sunday, the 27th of September, 2026,” the ministry said.

“The Government and bank managements have appealed to unions to defer the proposed strike, and have also taken measures to ensure that essential banking services continue un-interrupted,” the Ministry of Finance said.

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The move is aimed at ensuring that customers have access to essential banking services before the proposed strike begins on Monday.

The government and bank managements have also appealed to the unions to defer the strike.

The Reserve Bank of India’s approval covers not only regular bank branches but also offices, ATM-link branches and currency chests, allowing the banking network to remain operational on the additional working day.

The government said the measure was necessitated by the combination of the proposed three-day strike and the preceding weekend holidays.

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