Banners in Pune urge Anna Hazare to lead ‘vote theft’ protest; time for youth to act, he says

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare on Sunday expressed dismay over banners in Pune that urged him to “wake up” and lead an agitation against the alleged “vote theft”.

Speaking to reporters, Hazare said he had done what he could and it was time for the youth to carry forward his work.

The banners, bearing the name of local activist Sameer Uttarkar, have been put up in the Pashan area of the city.

“Anna, at least wake up now. Even Kumbhakarna woke up from deep slumber for Ravana and Lanka, so why don’t you do the same for the country?” the banners read.

They also carried a message that the nation was eager to witness Hazare’s “magic” again at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, urging him to speak out and lead an agitation against alleged electoral malpractices.

Reacting to the display, Hazare said, “I introduced 10 laws, but even after 90 years, if people expect me to keep doing everything while they remain asleep, that expectation is wrong. What I have done should be carried forward by the youth.”

Hazare, who spearheaded anti-corruption agitations that led to the Right to Information Act, Jan Lokpal Bill and reforms in his native Ralegan Siddhi, reminded the youth that holding the tricolour only on Independence Day was not enough.

“As citizens, don’t we have duties? Nothing will be achieved merely by pointing fingers,” he said.

He expressed regret that “even after so many years of struggle, society has not woken up”. He urged youngsters to embrace Gandhian ideals and fight social and economic issues.