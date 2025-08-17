DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Banners in Pune urge Anna Hazare to lead ‘vote theft’ protest; time for youth to act, he says

Banners in Pune urge Anna Hazare to lead ‘vote theft’ protest; time for youth to act, he says

Hazare said he had done what he could and it was time for the youth to carry forward his work
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:12 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anna Hazare. PTI File
Advertisement

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare on Sunday expressed dismay over banners in Pune that urged him to “wake up” and lead an agitation against the alleged “vote theft”.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Hazare said he had done what he could and it was time for the youth to carry forward his work.

The banners, bearing the name of local activist Sameer Uttarkar, have been put up in the Pashan area of the city.

Advertisement

“Anna, at least wake up now. Even Kumbhakarna woke up from deep slumber for Ravana and Lanka, so why don’t you do the same for the country?” the banners read.

They also carried a message that the nation was eager to witness Hazare’s “magic” again at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, urging him to speak out and lead an agitation against alleged electoral malpractices.

Advertisement

Reacting to the display, Hazare said, “I introduced 10 laws, but even after 90 years, if people expect me to keep doing everything while they remain asleep, that expectation is wrong. What I have done should be carried forward by the youth.”

Hazare, who spearheaded anti-corruption agitations that led to the Right to Information Act, Jan Lokpal Bill and reforms in his native Ralegan Siddhi, reminded the youth that holding the tricolour only on Independence Day was not enough.

“As citizens, don’t we have duties? Nothing will be achieved merely by pointing fingers,” he said.

He expressed regret that “even after so many years of struggle, society has not woken up”. He urged youngsters to embrace Gandhian ideals and fight social and economic issues.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts