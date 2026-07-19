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Home / India / Bar Council of India declares AIBE results; 1,15,805 candidates clear exam

Bar Council of India declares AIBE results; 1,15,805 candidates clear exam

AIBE-XXI was conducted on June 7 across 292 examination centres in 60 different cities

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:21 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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As many as 1,15,805 candidates have cleared the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) making them eligible to practise as lawyers.

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The Bar Council of India (BCI) --- which regulates the legal profession in the country – has declared the result of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XXI), with an overall pass percentage of 65.92.

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Out of 1,75,701 candidates who appeared in the AIBE, 1,15,805 cleared the examination, the BCI said.

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It said that out of 1,75,701 candidates, 1,10,909 male candidates, 64,784 female candidates and 8 transgender candidates appeared in the exam.

The BCI said 73,045 male, 42,757 female and 3 transgender candidates have passed the AIBE-XXI.

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Among the successful candidates 59,709 belong to the General category, while 36,210 OBC, 16,462 SC and 3,424 ST candidates have been successful, it said.

The examination was conducted smoothly and in an orderly manner, ensuring fairness, transparency and adherence to the prescribed norms under the direct supervision and guidance of the Monitoring Committee of the All India Bar Examination of the Bar Council of India, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli, the BCI said.

“The AIBE-XXI was conducted on June 7 across 292 examination centres in 60 different cities where a total of 1,75,701 candidates appeared in the examination,” it said.

“The result was directed to be calculated based on 100 marks. However, the Monitoring Committee noticed that though the cut-off marks for qualifying the AIBE-XXI Examination were fixed at 45 for General candidates and 40 for SC/ST/PwD candidates; however, after perusal of the question paper and result summary, the committee unanimously decided to moderate the result and reduce the qualifying marks by three (3),” it said.

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