Baramati crash probe: Key flight data secured, Cockpit Voice Recorder analysis under way

Investigators have successfully retrieved crucial flight data from the Learjet 45 that crashed at Baramati on January 28, claiming the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The ministry added that assistance had been sought from the Accredited Representative of the State of Manufacture to help retrieve and analyse Cockpit Voice Recorder data.

In an official update, the ministry said the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) had been successfully downloaded at the Flight Recorder Laboratory of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) is currently undergoing detailed technical examination.

The aircraft, registered as VT-SSK, was equipped with two independent flight recorders, commonly referred to as black boxes. Both devices were exposed to intense heat and fire after the crash and sustained significant damage, making the data recovery process challenging.

Despite the damage, investigators have managed to extract data from the DFDR. This recorder stores technical information such as altitude, speed, engine performance and control inputs. "The data will help experts reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the crash," said the officials.

The officials further said that the CVR, which records cockpit conversations and sounds, is still being examined. Due to the extent of fire damage, assistance has been sought from the Accredited Representative of the State of Manufacture to help retrieve and analyse the data.

The investigation is being conducted strictly under the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and in accordance with international standards under ICAO Annex 13.

Officials said the probe would be thorough, objective and evidence-based. The officials have also urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation is under way.

The crash on January 28 claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, triggering calls for a swift and transparent probe. The Learjet 45, registered as VT-SSK, went down at Baramati under circumstances that are now under close technical scrutiny.