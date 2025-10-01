DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Bareilly protests’ key accused arrested

Bareilly protests’ key accused arrested

article_Author
ANI
Bareilly, Updated At : 03:20 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PTI file
Advertisement

Amid chaos over the “I Love Mohammad” row, the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested Maulana Mohsin Raza in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly.

Advertisement

A group of people had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding “I Love Mohammad” placards.

Advertisement

The protestors pelted stones at the police during the protest after the Friday prayers.

Advertisement

Bareilly Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajay Kumar Sahni said that many associates of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who has emerged as the chief conspirator in the stone pelting case, have been arrested.

“Along with Maulana Tauqeer, many of his associates have also been jailed based on evidence. People from Bengal and Bihar have also been arrested and sent to jail. It has been confirmed that this was not a sudden reaction but was pre-planned, in which many things like posters, banners, etc. were already collected,” DIG Sahni said.

Advertisement

The local administration carried out bulldozer action on Mohsin Raza's property following his arrest. Mohsin is connected to Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was also arrested earlier and is currently in judicial custody.

Heavy police deployment continued in Bareilly on Tuesday. The city has remained tense since a protest over “I Love Muhammad” posters row turned violent on September 26.

Meanwhile, the Bareilly police arrested 56 people, including Nadeem Khan, a key conspirator in the stone pelting case. Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya, who led the crackdown, confirmed that Nadeem was apprehended by the police for his involvement in inciting violence.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts