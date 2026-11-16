Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine got a taste of Mumbai street life on Monday as they played 'gully cricket' with schoolgirls and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on the first day of their three-day India visit.

The event was held on N Morarji Road in Ballard Estate, where old sandstone buildings with small balconies give the area its colonial-era feel.

The royal couple, welcomed with the traditional dhol tasha, also had "cutting chai" (a half-serving of tea) served in earthen 'kulhads' at a tea stall under a large banyan tree.

Gully cricket is a form of the game played in narrow lanes because of space constraints.

Advertisement

Details of the event were so closely guarded that the students taking part did not know who the visiting dignitaries were.

Batul Fatima Shaikh and Umme Hani, both Class 8 students of Anjuman Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls English School in Nagpada, said their teachers had announced an event on November 16 and invited interested students to enrol.

Advertisement

"Since it was Diwali vacation, we enrolled. But we were not sure who was coming here," Shaikh said.

When told that the visitor was the Prince of Wales, she looked surprised, smiled and said, "Oh! I have read about him."

This is Prince William and Princess Kate's second official visit to India, following their visit in April 2016.