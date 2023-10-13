Batla convict's death penalty turned to life term

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

Fifteen years after decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was killed in the Batla House encounter here, the Delhi High Court on Thursday commuted the death penalty awarded to convict Ariz Khan to life imprisonment, saying the case didn’t fall under the category of “rarest of rare”.

While upholding the trial court’s verdict convicting Khan of murder and other offences, a Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma refused to confirm the death penalty awarded to him. “Rigorous imprisonment for life will be an appropriate sentence,” the Bench said. The encounter between the police and terrorists took place in south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on September 19, 2008. Two terrorists were also killed.