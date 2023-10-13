Batla convict's death penalty turned to life term

New Delhi, October 12
Fifteen years after decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was killed in the Batla House encounter here, the Delhi High Court on Thursday commuted the death penalty awarded to convict Ariz Khan to life imprisonment, saying the case didn’t fall under the category of “rarest of rare”.
While upholding the trial court’s verdict convicting Khan of murder and other offences, a Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma refused to confirm the death penalty awarded to him. “Rigorous imprisonment for life will be an appropriate sentence,” the Bench said. The encounter between the police and terrorists took place in south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on September 19, 2008. Two terrorists were also killed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM