Bats for teaching disaster courses

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed a five point resilience plan saying inclusion of disaster in higher education was important.

Advertisement

Addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure-2025 through video-conferencing, the PM listed 5 topics —Integrating disaster resilience courses and modules into higher education to build a skilled workforce equipped to tackle future challenges; creating a global digital repository to document best practices and learnings from countries that have faced disasters and rebuilt with resilience; innovative financing; India’s recognition of Small Island Developing States as Large Ocean Countries and need for special attention to their vulnerabilities and strengthening early warning systems.