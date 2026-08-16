Students oppose invite to CJI Surya Kant, BCI chief for covocation at National Law School of India University

The Students and Alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) here have opposed CJI Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra attending the upcoming convocation of the varsity.

Advertisement

In a statement dated August 15, the students and alumni condemned the now-withdrawn BCI order to halt the enrolment of students of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

Advertisement

"We are aware that the BCI has closed all proceedings against NALSAR. However, the fact that such unconstitutional and illegal "proceedings" can be initiated by a statutory body against students and faculty members of a public university in the first place does not alter the nature or the larger impact of such actions or dilute the responsibility of the Chairman and the BCI," the statement signed by 165 graduating students of the Class of 2026, 409 current students and 128 alumni.

Advertisement

They claimed that even after the recall of the ban on enrolment and the inquiry order, the BCI has acknowledged the "arbitrary" and "illegal nature" of its actions.

According to them, a university convocation is a monumental event in a student's academic life, meant to celebrate years of hard work and perseverance. In a country where access to higher education is severely restricted by barriers of class, caste and gender, and poorly designed and conducted entrance examinations, a convocation marks an important achievement for families.

Advertisement

"In this context, inviting persons in high office to confer degrees to students towards whom they have publicly expressed their disdain and condescension is offensive, humiliating, and a mockery of students and their struggles," it said.

"We stand in unconditional solidarity with our fellow students at NALSAR who have shown exemplary courage and moral conviction in speaking truth to power."

They have demanded that the Bar Council of India unconditionally apologise to the student and faculty community at NALSAR for attempting to infringe their fundamental right to free speech and expression.

It said BCI's actions create a "chilling effect" on free speech not only for the students and faculty members at NALSAR but for students and citizens across the country by sending them a clear signal that an "act of dissent" will be met with severe personal and professional consequences.

"(We) express our strong disapproval of Mr Manan Kumar Mishra attending the convocation of NLSIU without taking responsibility for his conduct and stand in solidarity with NALSAR in their request to reconsider the choice of the Chief Justice of India as Chief Guest for their Convocation and express our strong disapproval of the CJI attending the convocation of NLSIU for the same reasons," it stated.

"It's a dialogue between students and me," Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on August 14 as he sharply pulled up the Bar Council of India for its order that the 2026 graduates of Hyderabad's NALSAR University of Law not be enrolled as advocates following their objections to his proposed campus visit.

Students have a right to protest, the CJI-led bench said a day after the BCI directed all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 graduate of the university until further orders. The order was reversed within hours after an uproar on social media.