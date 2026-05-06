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Home / India / BCI, SCBA urge CJI to take action against Andhra HC judge for sending young lawyer to 24-hour custody

BCI, SCBA urge CJI to take action against Andhra HC judge for sending young lawyer to 24-hour custody

Describing it as a 'deeply disturbing' incident, BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra sends a formal representation to the CJI

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:30 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. PTI file
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The Bar Council of India (BCI)—which regulates the legal profession in India—on Wednesday sought Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s urgent intervention after an Andhra Pradesh High Court judge reportedly sent a young advocate to 24-hour judicial custody over a procedural lapse.

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Describing it as a “deeply disturbing” incident, BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra sent a formal representation to the CJI. He termed the conduct of Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao “grossly inappropriate” and “damaging to the confidence of the Bar”.

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“Incidents of this nature have a chilling effect upon young members of the Bar. They create fear in the minds. The dignity of the Court is not enhanced when a lawyer is made to beg for grace in open Court and is still sent to custody for a procedural lapse,” the BCI said.

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The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also expressed “deep concern and shock” at the incident and urged the CJI to take cognisance of it.

SCBA President Vikas Singh underlined that judicial strength is best demonstrated through patience, rather than fear, especially when dealing with young advocates who are still learning the profession.

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“The SCBA expresses its deep concern and shock at the reported incident dated May 5, 2026, before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, wherein a young advocate was allegedly directed to be taken into judicial custody for 24 hours during court proceedings before Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao,” the SCBA said in a resolution.

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