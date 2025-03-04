DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / B'desh team in Bengal for talks on Ganga Water Treaty

B'desh team in Bengal for talks on Ganga Water Treaty

An 11-member delegation from Bangladesh arrived in Kolkata on Monday for discussions on the Ganga Water Treaty, a 30-year-old agreement set for renewal next year. From Kolkata, the delegation proceeded on a two-day visit to the joint observation site on...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An 11-member delegation from Bangladesh arrived in Kolkata on Monday for discussions on the Ganga Water Treaty, a 30-year-old agreement set for renewal next year.

From Kolkata, the delegation proceeded on a two-day visit to the joint observation site on the Ganga at Farakka. The delegation will return to Kolkata for meetings on March 6-7 under the aegis of the India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission (JRC), according to an official communication. The Bangladeshi delegation is led by Muhammad Abul Hossen, a JRC member.

This will be the 86th meeting of the joint committee of technical experts on the renewal of the treaty. It was signed on December 12, 1996, by then Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina for sharing the water of the trans-boundary river.

Advertisement

The treaty has been a subject of political tension, particularly in West Bengal, due to concerns over its impact on the river’s flow, especially during the dry season. Another issue is navigability of Kolkata port, which is affected by water availability. The sharing of water from the Farakka barrage was a core component of the treaty, said an official.

India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers and the Ganga Water Treaty defines their broad water-sharing relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper