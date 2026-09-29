Be selective in what you consume online, Nabin tells youth in Kolkata

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday urged young people to choose online content carefully, prioritise authenticity and be selective about what they consumed on social media, stating that their digital choices could help steer them away from negativity and towards more constructive activities.

Addressing the Yuva Samvaad Conclave in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, Nabin acknowledged that mobile phones had become an integral part of everyday life, particularly for the younger generation. He said young people needed to exercise greater control over their online preferences rather than allow negative content to dominate their attention.

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Expressing faith in the younger generation, Nabin said today’s youth was closer to originality and authenticity, and preferred genuine content over fabricated portrayals.

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Nabin linked the growing influence of social media to changing childhood habits, recalling how children earlier rushed to neighbourhood playgrounds in the evenings, while much of that time was now spent on mobile phones. He said the shift from outdoor activities to screens had weakened young people’s engagement with sports and other pursuits that had traditionally shaped their personalities.

Calling for a revival of Bengal’s sporting and cultural traditions, Nabin said neighbourhood clubs could become centres for sports, literature, art and music. He urged the CM to strengthen these institutions and develop a broader youth policy.