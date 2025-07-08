Bee swarm delays IndiGo Surat-Jaipur flight by over an hour

In an unusual incident, IndiGo flight 6E-784 from Surat to Jaipur was delayed by over an hour on Monday after a swarm of bees gathered around the aircraft’s open luggage door. Scheduled to depart at 4:20 pm, the flight eventually took off at 5:26 pm.

The bees appeared while luggage was being loaded, after all passengers had boarded. Ground staff initially tried to drive them away using smoke, but the attempt failed.

The fire department was then called in, and a fire truck arrived on the runway to hose down the area near the cargo hold. The bees eventually dispersed, allowing the flight to depart.

According to a NDTV report, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “Flight 6E-784 Surat-Jaipur was delayed due to a bee incident, which is something not under our control, so the flight departed post clearance. Standard protocols were followed.”