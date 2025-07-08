DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Bee swarm delays IndiGo Surat-Jaipur flight by over an hour

Bee swarm delays IndiGo Surat-Jaipur flight by over an hour

Fire department called after failed attempt to disperse bees with smoke; flight took off post clearance
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:01 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grabs via social media.
Advertisement

In an unusual incident, IndiGo flight 6E-784 from Surat to Jaipur was delayed by over an hour on Monday after a swarm of bees gathered around the aircraft’s open luggage door. Scheduled to depart at 4:20 pm, the flight eventually took off at 5:26 pm.

Advertisement

The bees appeared while luggage was being loaded, after all passengers had boarded. Ground staff initially tried to drive them away using smoke, but the attempt failed.

The fire department was then called in, and a fire truck arrived on the runway to hose down the area near the cargo hold. The bees eventually dispersed, allowing the flight to depart.

Advertisement

According to a NDTV report, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “Flight 6E-784 Surat-Jaipur was delayed due to a bee incident, which is something not under our control, so the flight departed post clearance. Standard protocols were followed.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts