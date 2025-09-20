Before being shot by US cops, Telangana man alleged he faced racial bias

A 30-year-old man from Telangana, who died after being shot by the police in the US when they found him stabbing a roommate during an altercation, had claimed that he was a victim of “racial hatred and discrimination”.

Mohammed Nizamuddin from Mahabubnagar district was shot by officers of the Santa Clara Police Department when they arrived at the scene of the altercation on September 3. Before the incident, Nizamuddin wrote on social media that he was a “victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice”.

“Today, I decided to raise my voice against all odds. The oppression by corporate tyrants must end, and everyone involved in it must be punished severely,” he wrote.

Nizamuddin also posted in the message that he faced a lot of hostility, an unacceptable environment, racial discrimination, racial harassment and salary fraud where he worked.