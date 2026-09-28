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Home / India / Before death, IIT Bombay student told friend he regretted copying in exam: Police

Before death, IIT Bombay student told friend he regretted copying in exam: Police

Statements of more than 25 persons, including IIT Bombay students, faculty, and hostel staff, have been recorded so far

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:23 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Sahil Wakode was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18. Image credit: X
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IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode phoned a female friend shortly after being caught allegedly copying in an exam on September 18, expressing regret over it before taking his own life, police officials said on Monday.

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has found that Wakode made phone calls to several friends after the exam hall episode, they said.

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Wakode (22), a second-year student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. His parents have alleged caste discrimination against their son at the institute.

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According to a police official, statements of more than 25 persons, including IIT Bombay students, faculty, and hostel staff, have been recorded so far. Among those questioned were friends who received phone calls from Wakode during the intervening period between the examination and his death later that evening in his hostel room.

The investigations said Wakode spoke to a female friend, expressing remorse over his performance in the mid-semester examination. He allegedly told her that he had made a mistake during his thermodynamics paper and lamented the subsequent examination malpractice episode, they said.

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To retrieve complete digital logs and device history, the police have sent Wakode's iPhone to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory for technical analysis. Authorities indicated they may seek direct assistance from Apple company if local forensic experts are unable to unlock the device.

Additionally, a formal request has been placed with WhatsApp to share relevant account information.

Investigators said that digital evidence, alongside CCTV footage retrieved from the campus, will be crucial in reconstructing the exact sequence of events following the examination.

The CCTV footage has also been forwarded to the Kalina laboratory for certification under the Information Technology Act to ensure its admissibility as court evidence.

The Crime Branch is simultaneously examining allegations of caste-based harassment levelled by Wakode's family.

Based on a complaint by Wakode's father, the Powai police had registered an FIR against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was removed as the dean of administrative affairs at the institute after the student's death.

In his statement to the police, Wakode's father alleged that during their last meeting, his son claimed that Professor Doolla had been subjecting him to casteist abuse over the past three months at the instance of institute Director Shireesh Kedare, and expressed fear of being implicated in a false case.

Police said they are yet to record the statement of Prof Doolla, as they continue to scrutinise all circumstances, statements, and technical evidence surrounding the incident.

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