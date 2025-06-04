DT
Belgian national linked to anti-Netanyahu posters in Delhi

Belgian national linked to anti-Netanyahu posters in Delhi

The posters are believed to be linked to ongoing global outrage over the Israel-Palestine conflict
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu
The Delhi Police have traced the appearance of “wanted” posters targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the high-security Chanakyapuri area to a Belgian national posted at the Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi.

Chanakyapuri, which houses several foreign embassies and missions, is among the most heavily guarded zones in the national capital. The presence of politically sensitive material in such a secure area has raised concerns over diplomatic conduct and protocol.

According to sources, the posters were discovered by police personnel around 10 days ago. An internal inquiry was launched, which identified a diplomat from the Belgian Embassy as the individual responsible for the act.

The person in question holds a diplomatic passport and, as such, is protected by diplomatic immunity. No legal action has been taken, but the Delhi Police have submitted a detailed report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for further action.

The posters are believed to be linked to ongoing global outrage over the Israel-Palestine conflict, which continues to escalate. Intense fighting in Gaza has led to a worsening humanitarian crisis, with thousands of civilian casualties and acute shortages of food, water and medical aid.

International calls for a ceasefire have intensified, but diplomatic efforts remain deadlocked as both sides remain firm in their positions.

