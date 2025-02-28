Belgium team on 7-day visit to India
A high-level Belgian delegation led by Princess Astrid, a member of the ruling monarch’s family, will be in India for a week, starting Saturday, to strengthen trade ties. The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit will end on March 8. Belgium’s Ambassador to India, Didier Vanderhasselt, said, “10 per cent of India-EU trade is with Belgium.”
