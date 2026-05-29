icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Below-normal rainfall expected across most parts of India this monsoon: IMD

Below-normal rainfall expected across most parts of India this monsoon: IMD

Northeast likely to witness normal rainfall, weather office predicts

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:44 AM May 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over India is expected to be 90 per cent of the long period average this year, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Advertisement

While the Northeast is likely to witness normal rainfall this monsoon season, the remaining parts of the country may see below-normal rainfall, the weather office said.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department made the observations in its second forecast for the Southwest monsoon.

Advertisement

In its first forecast on April 13, the weather office had said that India might witness 92 per cent of long period average (LPA) rainfall this monsoon season.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts