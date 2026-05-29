Below-normal rainfall expected across most parts of India this monsoon: IMD

The Southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over India is expected to be 90 per cent of the long period average this year, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

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While the Northeast is likely to witness normal rainfall this monsoon season, the remaining parts of the country may see below-normal rainfall, the weather office said.

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The India Meteorological Department made the observations in its second forecast for the Southwest monsoon.

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In its first forecast on April 13, the weather office had said that India might witness 92 per cent of long period average (LPA) rainfall this monsoon season.