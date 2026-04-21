Bengal battle: BJP targets TMC for opposing women quota Bill, law & order

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Senior BJP leaders, including national president Nitin Nabin, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, addressed a series of rallies across the state, urging voters to back the BJP and “uproot” the TMC government.

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Addressing a rally in Purba Medinipur, Nabin criticised Mamata Banerjee’s government for opposing women’s reservation in Parliament while supporting Muslim reservation, accusing the TMC of putting political gains ahead of the welfare of the people.

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He asserted that Banerjee, despite coming to power on the slogan of ‘Maa, Maati and Manush’, had failed to protect the mothers, soil and the people of the state.

Referring to the rising insecurity in West Bengal, Nabin stated, “If the mothers and sisters of this state are not safe despite having a woman CM, it’s time for Mamata Banerjee to step down.”

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He also referred to various incidents such as the 2023 Mahishadal temple harassment and the desecration of religious idols in December 2025, calling them symbolic of the TMC’s failure to respect the state’s cultural and religious values.

On the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in West Bengal, Nabin accused the TMC of settling these infiltrators, harming the state’s security and resources. He promised that a BJP government would take strict action to identify and deport illegal immigrants, securing the state for its rightful citizens.

Meanwhile, BJP leader JP Nadda intensified the attack, calling the TMC “anti-women” and accusing it of consistently undermining women’s dignity and safety. “No other political party has insulted women to the extent the TMC government has,” Nadda said.

He criticised the party’s opposition to the Bill for 33 per cent women’s reservation, stating that it had “insulted the honour and aspirations of women across the country” and hindered gender equality in political representation.

Nadda further alleged that West Bengal was among the states with the highest rate of crimes against women, including acid attacks. He also held roadshows in Barjora, Indas, and Burwan.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing a rally in Sainthia, urged voters to support the BJP, presenting the party as a symbol of trust, service and progress.

“In the BJP, B stands for Bharosa (trust), J for Janseva (public service) and P for Pragati (progress); while TMC stands for total misrule and corruption,” he said.

Singh also accused the state government of financial imbalance, claiming that Rs 5,700 crore had been allocated to madrasas compared to Rs 1,400 crore for industry. “We do not want appeasement, we want satisfaction,” he said, alleging that corruption, fear, land mafia activities and nepotism had increased under the TMC’s rule.