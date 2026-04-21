Bengal battle: BJP targets TMC for opposing women quota Bill, law & order
Senior BJP leaders, including national president Nitin Nabin, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, addressed a series of rallies across the state, urging voters to back the saffron party
Union Health Minister JP Nadda interacts with a child during a rally in support of BJP candidates ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Murshidabad district. PTI
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