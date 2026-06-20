Bengal broke free of its shackles, return of state’s glory has begun: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said West Bengal had “broken free from its shackles” and embarked on a new journey of development, asserting that the change brought about by a single electoral verdict was visible across the state.

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Addressing a programme to mark the ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for multiple development projects here, Modi said a “new freshness” was now palpable in Bengal’s air.

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“Today, after the elections and the swearing-in, I have the good fortune for the first time to come among you. There is now a new freshness in the air of Bengal. It feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles, and the return of Bengal’s glory has begun,” he asserted.

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Referring to the BJP’s victory in the assembly elections, Modi said the transformation under way in the state demonstrated the power of the democratic process.

“There is a glow on the faces of Bengal’s people, and a sentiment of joy and trust in villages. It is clearly visible in Bengal how your one vote can bring about a change,” he said.

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Modi also highlighted the state government’s efforts to accelerate border fencing along the India-Bangladesh frontier, alleging that the previous dispensation had obstructed the process.

“You must have seen how the previous government had halted the transfer of land for border fencing. That process has started under the present regime,” the PM said.

Modi also said action was being taken against corruption and those accused of siphoning off public funds in the state.

Paying tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Modi said he had played a decisive role in ensuring that a part of Bengal remained within India during Partition.

“When efforts were being made to make the whole of Bengal a part of Pakistan, Congress had bowed before conspiratorial forces. It was then that Syama Prasad Mookerjee raised his voice against it. Congress left Bengal as an orphan during Partition, and indulged in appeasement politics after Independence” the Prime Minister asserted.

Referring to the importance of ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ or West Bengal Day, he underlined the historical significance of June 20, saying the younger generation must be made aware of the circumstances that led to the creation of the state.

“We need to repeatedly highlight the importance of ‘Paschimbanga Divas’. It is important for the younger generation to know what was happening during that period,” Modi said.

Earlier, the PM launched, dedicated and laid foundation stones for various development projects across railways, agriculture, rural development, fisheries and animal husbandry sectors.

“Today’s programme and the inauguration of these projects are a testament that our Bengal has begun work on building its new future. The BJP government has started working at a super-fast pace for Bengal’s development,” he said.