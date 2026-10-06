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Home / India / Bengal bypoll: Humayun Kabir detained in Rejinagar after heated argument with police

Bengal bypoll: Humayun Kabir detained in Rejinagar after heated argument with police

AJUP chief had been targeting police over security deployment near his residence and at polling booths

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PTI
Rejinagar (WB), Updated At : 10:27 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir engages in an argument with police personnel before being detained over alleged police interference during the Assembly by-election in Rejinagar, Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Tuesday, October 6, 2026. PTI
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Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir was detained on Tuesday after a heated argument with police personnel at his party office in West Bengal's Rejinagar, where voting was underway for the Assembly bypoll.

Kabir, who had been attacking the police since morning over the deployment of security personnel near his residence and at polling booths, was detained shortly after he cast his vote with his family.

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The police reached the AUJP office in Rejinagar, following Kabir's repeated remarks against the force.

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A heated argument broke out between the AJUP chief and police personnel, with the political leader accusing them of "dalali" (partisanship).

The situation escalated into a scuffle, following which police personnel pulled Kabir by his shirt and took him to a vehicle.

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Kabir had been vocal against the police from the beginning of polling on Tuesday. While going to cast his vote, he alleged that a large police deployment had been stationed outside his residence.

After casting his vote, he continued to target the police and alleged that the force was being used to intimidate voters.

The bypoll was necessitated after the Rejinagar seat in Murshidabad district fell vacant when Kabir, who won both Rejinagar and Nowda in the 2026 Assembly election, retained Nowda.

The AJUP has fielded his son Golam Nabi Azad. The contest includes BJP nominee Sakharav Sarkar, former Murshidabad district president, Mamata-led TMC candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, rival TMC candidate Safiuzzaman Sheikh; Congress nominee Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi and CPI(M)'s Syed Asad Ali.

Polling for the Nadigram Assembly seat was also underway.

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