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Home / India / Bengal CID detains Abhishek Banerjee's aide after SC rejects anticipatory bail plea in land case

Bengal CID detains Abhishek Banerjee's aide after SC rejects anticipatory bail plea in land case

TMC MP's aide had been summoned to the state CID headquarters on several occasions in the past regarding the case

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 02:49 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Sumit Roy, personal assistant to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, arrives at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station for questioning in connection with a case, in Kolkata, September 7, 2026. PTI
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The West Bengal CID on Thursday detained TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant Sumit Roy, soon after the Supreme Court refused his anticipatory bail prayer in a land scam case, officials said.

Roy was picked up by CID officers from Banerjee's Kalighat residence here in connection with alleged illegal sale of government land in Salboni, they said.

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The TMC MP's aide had been summoned to the state CID headquarters on several occasions in the past regarding the case, after the top court earlier stayed his arrest and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

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The Supreme Court on Thursday refused Roy's anticipatory bail plea, and also vacated its earlier order of August 6 by which it had stayed his arrest.

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