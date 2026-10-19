Bengal CM Adhikari seeks judge-supervised SIT probe into Durga Puja stampede

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said six people had been arrested in connection with the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal that claimed 19 lives, adding that the state government would seek to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of a sitting judge to probe the tragedy.

Addressing the media in Kolkata, Adhikari said the Chief Secretary would write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC, seeking permission to form the proposed SIT.

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The CM said of the 19 deceased, 18 were residents of WB, while one belonged to Bihar. Adding that, two of the 25 injured devotees were in the ICU, while the remaining 23 were fit for discharge following treatment.

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The state government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family of each deceased person. It also announced to bear the medical expenses of the injured and provide Rs 5 lakh to each injured person.

HM Shah visits injured devotees

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata, along with West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, to meet devotees injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, which claimed 19 lives and left several others injured.

In a post on X, Shah said he had visited the hospital to enquire about the well-being of devotees hurt in the incident. He also expressed solidarity with the affected families and prayed to Goddess Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, has cancelled his scheduled visits to Durga Puja pandals in wake of the tragedy.

TMC targets govt over role of puja panel

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress questioned whether Kolkata Police would take action against three individuals associated with the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee. The party alleged that Debdeep Adhikari, the CM's nephew, was the committee's chief patron; Vijay Ojha, a BJP MLA, was its chairman; and Tamoghna Ghosh, the BJP's North Kolkata district president, was its chief adviser. "Are they not equally responsible?" the party asked in a post on X.