Bengal CM vows citizenship to 2.5L CAA applicants by Dec 31

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced that his government would fast-track Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) hearings and ensure citizenship to 2.5 lakh applicants in the state by December 31.

Addressing the International Matua Gosai Convention 2026 at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district, the Chief Minister also announced a Rs 50-crore package for the community's development, while crediting its support for the BJP's victory in the state.

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Adhikari said only around 25,000 people had received citizenship under the CAA in West Bengal so far and assured applicants that the process would be expedited to meet the December 31 target.

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“Only 25,000 people have received citizenship under CAA in West Bengal so far. We will expedite the hearing and provide citizenship to 2.5 lakh petitioners by December 31,” he said.

Taking aim at the previous Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari accused her of opposing the CAA and alleged that her government had failed to address the concerns of the Matua community.

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“The CMs of all other states have implemented CAA, and those eligible got their citizenship. Only Mamata Banerjee opposed it,” he said.

The Chief Minister further announced that all eligible Scheduled Caste members who receive citizenship under the CAA would also be provided with Scheduled Caste certificates, ensuring access to the benefits and entitlements available to the community.

Crediting the Matuas for the BJP's electoral success in West Bengal, Adhikari said, “This government in West Bengal could be formed because of support from the Matua community.” He described the development of Thakurnagar and the welfare of the community as important priorities for his government.

Earlier, Adhikari had accused his predecessor of dividing the Matua community and doing little for its welfare. Without directly naming Mamata Banerjee, he said the previous government had opposed the CAA despite its significance for eligible members of the community.

“I am happy to be here. If I can do anything for Thakurnagar, that would be my biggest achievement. The previous CM had divided the Matuas and their society and did nothing for them. In fact, she directly opposed the CAA. In the coming days, I will work for them,” he said.