Bengal: Cops summon AJUP chief Humayun Kabir for probe into conspiracy to foment communal tension

The Baharampur police on Saturday sent a notice to Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir, directing him to appear before investigating officers on Monday in a case registered over an alleged conspiracy to foment tension between two communities.

The development comes ahead of the October 6 Rejinagar Assembly bypoll, necessitated by Humayun Kabir's resignation from the seat as he opted to retain Nawda. The AJUP has fielded Kabir's son Ghulam Nabi Azad for the bypoll.

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A senior officer said the case was registered on September 14 after police recently released an audio recording during a press conference in Berhampore. Police claimed the conversation indicated a possible conspiracy to instigate tension between two communities.

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Police officials visited Kabir's residence in Shaktipur on Saturday to serve the notice. As Kabir was not at home at the time, Golam Nabi Azad received the notice.

According to the notice, Kabir has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on Monday and cooperate with the investigation.

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A senior police officer said the investigation was in its early stages and that the identity of the person purportedly heard in the recording speaking to arrested accused Sarfraz Nawaz Chowdhury could be established through due procedure.

"We have received a phone-call recording through our sources. On listening to it, we believe that there was an attempt to create trouble between two communities," the officer said.

Police have not officially identified the second person heard in the conversation. However, the voice has been alleged to resemble that of Kabir. Police said they would seek the court's permission for voice sampling of the persons concerned.

According to police, the conversation was recorded recently, after the date of the Rejinagar by-election was announced. Investigators are examining whether the recording contains evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

The notice served on Kabir asks him to cooperate with the investigating officer and provide credible answers to all questions. It also states that legal action may be taken under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in case of non-compliance.

Kabir said he would appear before the investigating officer as directed.

"I will reach the investigating officer at the appointed time on September 21 and answer all his questions," he said, alleging the case was a conspiracy and demanding a proper investigation into the matter.