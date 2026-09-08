Bengal Durga puja 2026: No liquor on Ashtami, no DJs or roadblocks; BJP govt cuts grants

The BJP-led West Bengal government has announced a fresh set of rules for Durga Puja, introducing restrictions on liquor sales, loud music and road closures while changing the state’s financial support for puja committees.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that liquor shops will remain closed on Maha Ashtami, one of the most important days of the festival. The government has also barred DJ music during puja celebrations and immersion processions, reports NDTV.

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Adhikari said national highways could not be blocked for puja celebrations and that 14 roads in Kolkata would also not be allowed to remain closed.

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“National highways cannot be blocked for pujo... In Kolkata, 14 roads cannot be shut for pujo... No DJ music will be allowed for either puja or on immersion day,” Adhikari said, urging puja committees to follow the guidelines.

Grants for Durga Puja committees revised

The government has also changed the policy on financial assistance to puja committees. The previous Trinamool Congress government had provided Rs 1.10 lakh to each puja committee last year.

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Adhikari said the state would not fund big-budget pujas, arguing that the government should not pay for a religious festival.

“I had said the state will not give dole for big Durga pujas in the state. Big budget pujas please don't take government aid. I will thank you separately,” he said.

However, committees that cannot organise puja without financial assistance will be eligible for Rs 1 lakh, subject to scrutiny, he said.

At the same time, puja committees will receive some concessions. Electricity charges will be waived and fire licences will be issued free of cost.

No Durga Puja carnival, mega Mahalaya event at Eden Gardens

The BJP government has also decided to replace the previous government's Durga Puja carnival with a four-hour Mahalaya programme at Eden Gardens.

Adhikari said the event would feature drones, fireworks and roadshows and would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has also asked organisers to ensure that theme-based pujas do not hurt Sanatan traditions or cultural sentiments.

11-armed Durga image sparks row

The new announcements came amid controversy over a government advertisement for the Durga Puja coordination meeting that depicted Goddess Durga with 11 arms instead of the traditional 10.

The Trinamool Congress criticised the advertisement, calling the depiction an insult to Bengal's cultural and religious traditions. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh sarcastically questioned how the traditional Dashabhuja (10-armed) Durga had become Ekadashbhuja (11-armed).

Adhikari apologised at the coordination meeting, calling the advertisement an error.

“First of all, as the chief minister of the state, I apologise. A defective advertisement was published this morning,” he said, adding that those responsible had been cautioned and that the government would be more careful in future.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya described the incident as an agency error and said it should not be turned into a political controversy.

“Ma Durga has become even more powerful,” Bhattacharya said, adding that the mistake would be rectified.

The new rules mark a significant shift in the state's approach to Durga Puja under the BJP government, with greater emphasis on regulation, traditional practices and restrictions on public celebrations.

With inputs from PTI