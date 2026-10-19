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Home / India / Bengal fire dept issues notices to 3 Kolkata Durga Puja committees over safety lapses

Bengal fire dept issues notices to 3 Kolkata Durga Puja committees over safety lapses

Action follows Chorbagan pandal stampede that killed 19; authorities flag inadequate lighting, ventilation and hazardous stalls

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 01:26 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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A crowd of people gather at Tridhara Okalbodhon puja pandal during Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Sunday, October 18, 2026. PTI
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The West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Department has issued notices to three prominent Durga Puja committees in south Kolkata over alleged deficiencies in fire safety arrangements, following the Chorbagan pandal stampede that claimed 19 lives, officials said on Monday.

The notices were issued to Chetla Agrani, Ballygunge Cultural Association and Tridhara Sammilani after a high-level fire services team inspected major pandals and found shortcomings in safety arrangements, they said.

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The fire services authorities on Sunday directed the immediate removal of unauthorised temporary commercial structures and hazardous stalls set up near the pandals, citing serious fire safety concerns, particularly the presence of LPG cylinders near structures made of highly inflammable materials.

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During inspections, officials also stressed the need for adequate lighting and ventilation inside pandals to prevent dark spots, ensure visibility and facilitate crowd management.

The authorities also called for installation of adequate fans and air-conditioning units inside pandals to improve ventilation and prevent overcrowding and suffocating conditions.

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Debashis Kumar, senior functionary of Tridhara Sammilani told PTI Monday, "We got the NOC from the department before going ahead with the inauguration."

"No highly inflammable material was used and there was proper lighting from the entrance and along the pathway. We told the team that all fire safety measures concerning crowd control are being used and sent them a compliance report," he said.

He added that the movement and management of thousands of visitors were being coordinated with Kolkata Police, civil defence authorities and the civic body.

Ballygunge Cultural Association was asked to improve lighting inside its pandal and ensure that commercial activities did not obstruct entry and exit routes, the official said.

A senior functionary of the puja committee said, "We are implementing all standard procedures with regard to safety precautions and facilitating the smooth passage of thousands of visitors. We have improved lighting and ensured that the entry of revellers is not blocked or hindered on the way to the pandal, starting from the side of Rasbehari Avenue and Triangular Park."

No official of Chetla Agrani could be contacted for comment.

The inspections followed a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday, where 19 people were killed and several others injured, prompting the state government to intensify scrutiny of crowd management and safety arrangements at major puja venues.

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