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Home / India / Bengal govt deploys doctors at 5 major Kolkata puja pandals after stampede

Bengal govt deploys doctors at 5 major Kolkata puja pandals after stampede

Leave of doctors and officials cancelled; hospitals directed to keep emergency services fully functional after 19 deaths

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 02:05 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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A crowd of people gather at a community puja pandal during the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata. PTI
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After the death of 19 people in a stampede here, the West Bengal Health Department has decided to deploy doctors at five crowd-puller Durga Puja pandals in the metropolis to ensure quick medical care in case of any eventuality, according to an official order.

Leaves of doctors, health workers and all administrative officials have been cancelled. IAS officers on leave have been asked to rejoin duty immediately.

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The order stated that teams, including medical officers and doctors of the rank of assistant professor, would be stationed at the five pandals from 5 pm to 6 am from October 19 to October 21, when Durga Puja ends.

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Doctors from the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital will be deployed at nearby Santosh Mitra Square, while a team of medicos from the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital will be stationed at the Tala Prattoy puja pandal.

Teams from the Medical College, Kolkata will cover the famed College Square Durga Puja, those from the National Medical College will be deployed at Ekdalia Evergreen, and doctors from SSKM Hospital will be on duty at Chetla Agrani pandal.

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The health department has directed major hospitals in the city to keep their emergency departments fully functional during the festival.

Orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons and anaesthetists have to be present so that emergency surgeries for trauma cases can be performed without delay in the event of a major accident, the order said.

As many as 19 people died, and 25 were injured in a stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday following a crowd surge amid rain.

The health administration in North 24 Parganas has been asked to remain extra vigilant in view of the large gatherings expected at the Dakshineswar temple complex and for idol immersion in Taki.

The department warned that those failing to comply with the order would face disciplinary action, including dismissal or suspension.

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