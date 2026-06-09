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Home / India / Bengal Govt restores CBI consent, ends 8-yr standoff

Bengal Govt restores CBI consent, ends 8-yr standoff

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:55 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Eight years after withdrawing general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the newly elected West Bengal Government has restored it, paving the way for the agency to conduct investigations in matters relating to employees of the Central Government, public sector undertakings and private persons.

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A notification issued to this effect stated “the consent is however subject to the condition that no such investigation shall be taken up in cases relating to the public servants controlled by the Government of West Bengal, except with the prior written permission of the state government”.

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All previous general consent for any other offences and consent accorded on case to case basis for any other offence by the state government shall also come into force with immediate effect, it further added.

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Then Trinamool Congress government had withdrawn the consent to the CBI to conduct probe and raids in the state in November 2018.

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