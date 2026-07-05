Bengal horror: 11-year-old raped, murdered; body found in sack in Baruipur

The body of an 11-year-old girl, who went missing a day ago, was recovered in Baruipur area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, with locals alleging that she was raped and murdered, police said.

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The body was found stuffed in a sack in Surjyapur Haat area this morning as locals blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road demanding the arrest of the accused persons.

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Protesters burnt tyres on the Baruipur-Joynagar Road and also damaged a few police vehicles.

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Urging the protesters to lift the road blockade, Inspector General of Police, Presidency Range, Kankarprasad Barui, announced that everyone associated with the crime will be arrested and receive maximum punishment following trial.

"Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari called me up and said action will be taken against all the culprits and they will be punished," the officer said.

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Barui said he will meet the deceased girl's parents on Tuesday, promising them all assistance.

Stating that police raids are ongoing to nab the culprits, the IGP said, "No one will be spared.”

The body of the girl was thereafter allowed by the protesters to be sent for post-mortem examination. The blockade was lifted following the IGP's assurance.

The body has been sent to Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination to examine the reason for the death and to ascertain whether any sexual assault was committed on her.

A police officer said one person has been apprehended in connection with the incident and is being questioned.

He said the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon after she left home to buy a gift for her friend's birthday. Family members of the girl alleged that four people had forcibly taken her away.